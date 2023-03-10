Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SNN opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
