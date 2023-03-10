Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNN opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

