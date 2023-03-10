SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Head to Head Analysis

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ForgeRock and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock -30.47% -16.43% -11.09% SAP 7.45% 5.48% 3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ForgeRock and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 11 1 0 2.08 SAP 2 6 7 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

ForgeRock presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. SAP has a consensus target price of $114.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given ForgeRock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ForgeRock is more favorable than SAP.

ForgeRock has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ForgeRock and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $217.51 million 7.88 -$66.27 million ($0.78) -25.73 SAP $30.87 billion 4.43 $2.41 billion $2.06 56.31

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAP beats ForgeRock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

