Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $902.46

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.46 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($11.90). Savills shares last traded at GBX 989.50 ($11.90), with a volume of 66,721 shares trading hands.

Savills Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 955.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

