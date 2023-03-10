Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells $1,082,000.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,597,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,985. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.