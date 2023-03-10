Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

