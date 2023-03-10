Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 417,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

