Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $392.34

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 392.34 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 417.50 ($5.02). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($4.93), with a volume of 533 shares trading hands.

Science Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £181.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,952.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.41.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

