Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.