Scotiabank Cuts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Price Target to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Softchoice in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Softchoice Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.