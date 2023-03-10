Scotiabank Cuts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Price Target to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Softchoice in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Softchoice Price Performance
