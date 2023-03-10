Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $668.80

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 668.80 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 668.98 ($8.04), with a volume of 3196994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.40 ($8.43).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 742.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 762.88.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

