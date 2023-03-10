SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.
SEA Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:SE opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.66. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Further Reading
