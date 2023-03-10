SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

SEA Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SE opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.66. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

About SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

