Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 87,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

