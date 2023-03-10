SelfKey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $40.01 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $23.26 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

