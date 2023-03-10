SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $1.72. SenesTech shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 96,670 shares traded.

SenesTech Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $976,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

