Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.51

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.51 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.10). Senior shares last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.05), with a volume of 970,238 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.86) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senior has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.76. The company has a market capitalization of £693.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56). In related news, insider Mary Waldner bought 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,790.76). Also, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56). 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

