Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 650.0% in February

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Senstar Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
SNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 5,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,768. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.
Senstar Technologies Company Profile
Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.
