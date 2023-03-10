SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 373,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SeqLL Price Performance

SQL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.74. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get SeqLL alerts:

About SeqLL

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.