SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 373,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SeqLL Price Performance
SQL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.74. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
About SeqLL
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeqLL (SQL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.