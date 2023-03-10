Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.52), with a volume of 483014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.25 ($0.54).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seraphim Space Investment Trust

In other news, insider Christina McComb purchased 16,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,839.15). Insiders own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

