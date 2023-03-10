ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
