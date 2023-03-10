ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

