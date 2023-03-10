Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Performance

Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,141,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,516. Sharing Economy International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

