Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Shawcor Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.21. The company had a trading volume of 721,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.44. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market cap of C$858.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

