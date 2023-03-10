Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 85.7%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

