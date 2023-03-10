Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 59.0%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.17) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.03.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

