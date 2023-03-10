Short Interest in AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Rises By 303.9%

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 303.9% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AirTrip in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company.

AirTrip Stock Performance

EOVBF stock remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Friday. AirTrip has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.00.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

