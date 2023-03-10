Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Grows By 180.3%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

AEAE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 5,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $15,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,920,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

