Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Expands By 600.0%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF remained flat at C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.
Asante Gold Company Profile
