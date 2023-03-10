Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Expands By 600.0%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ASGOF remained flat at C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

