Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Drops By 85.2%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

JINFF remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. China Gold International Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

