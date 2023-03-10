Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Drops By 85.2%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
JINFF remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. China Gold International Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.