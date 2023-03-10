Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Declines By 60.9%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.7 %

Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 164,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.61. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.32.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

