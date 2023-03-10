Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Expands By 200.0%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of DTCWY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $10.86. 848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Featured Articles

