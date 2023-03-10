Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Drops By 81.0%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.