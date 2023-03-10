Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 800.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypera Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,248. Hypera has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

