Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Increases By 1,119.8%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, an increase of 1,119.8% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 213,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
