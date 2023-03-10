Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Increases By 1,119.8%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, an increase of 1,119.8% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 213,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

