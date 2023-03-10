Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Drops By 53.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $58.51. 922,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,826. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

