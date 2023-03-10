Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 85.3%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.00. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
