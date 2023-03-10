Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 85.3%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.00. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.