Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 85.3%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.00. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

