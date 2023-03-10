Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Expands By 1,450.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.