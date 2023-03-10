Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Expands By 1,450.0%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.