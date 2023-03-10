Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Decreases By 87.5%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MAYNF remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.