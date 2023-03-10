Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Decreases By 87.5%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MAYNF remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

