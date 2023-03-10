Short Interest in NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Expands By 833.3%

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NeoMagic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NMGC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. NeoMagic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

