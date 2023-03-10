Short Interest in NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Expands By 833.3%

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NeoMagic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NMGC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. NeoMagic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
NeoMagic Company Profile
