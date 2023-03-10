Short Interest in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Declines By 54.8%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NEXGEL Stock Down 2.5 %

NXGL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.46. NEXGEL has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

