Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Increases By 443.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 443.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NPSCY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 8,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,114. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

