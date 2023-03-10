Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Increases By 1,519.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 1,519.9% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
About OC Oerlikon
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.