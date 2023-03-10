Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Increases By 1,519.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 1,519.9% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

About OC Oerlikon

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

