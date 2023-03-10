Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Increases By 612.5%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 259,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SERA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

