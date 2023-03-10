Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Expands By 461.9%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 461.9% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of SPKBW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 108,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,479. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

