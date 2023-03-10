Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Grows By 360.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Techtronic Industries Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 64,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $87.84.
About Techtronic Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.