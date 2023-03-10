Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Grows By 360.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 64,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.