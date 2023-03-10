Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Grows By 421.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 421.1% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBIO traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 78,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,573. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Texas Capital Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

