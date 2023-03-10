Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Drops By 97.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Gym Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

