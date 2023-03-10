Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Drops By 97.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Gym Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.
The Gym Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gym Group (GYYMF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.