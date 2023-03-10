Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Expands By 388.2%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 388.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

TWN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

