Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 52.4%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF remained flat at $21.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDIRF. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Internet to €21.50 ($22.87) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

