Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Decreases By 55.6%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of UTSI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About UTStarcom

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.