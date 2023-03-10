Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 58.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VWAPY opened at 14.34 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 11.65 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.70.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.23%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

