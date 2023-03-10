Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Declines By 52.4%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 3,422,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,086.0 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

Shares of XJNGF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.